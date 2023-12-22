2023 AFCON: Odion Ighalo Slams Jose Peseiro For Snubbing NPFL Players

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria player, Odion Ighalo is not happy that coach Jose Peseiro didn’t include any NPFL outfield player in his 41-man provisional squad for the 2023 AFCON.

African football governing body, CAF recently confirmed the 41-man provisional squad for the Super Eagles submitted by Jose Pasiero without any outfield player from the domestic League.

The Portuguese coach however included three goalkeepers from the NPFL namely: Ojo Olorunleke, Amas Obasogie, and Christian Nwoke.

Odion Ighalo who seems very disappointed over coach Jose Peseiro’s failure to include domestic players in his provisional squad, believes the decision will demoralize players plying their trade in Nigeria.

Ighalo who currently plays for the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Wehda said the coach ought to feature the local players in the provisional list and then probably exclude them in the main list afterwards.

“I don’t think it is right not to invite any home-based players, because this is a provisional list,” Ighalo told Oma Sports.

“In a 41-man list, at least five to seven players from the NPFL should be on the list just to encourage them. Even if we know the coach won’t keep any of them for the tournament.

“But not including an outfield player in the squad means you don’t focus on the league.

“This means that you (the coaches) don’t trust them you don’t encourage them to work hard more.

“Such a decision means you don’t trust them. I pray they give the home-based players opportunities to train with the first team for subsequent tournaments.”