‘Why PDP Failed To Punish FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iliya Damagum, is under intense pressure from some senior party members to punish the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for allegedly subversiving the party.

Wike, who had emphasised his stand to remain in PDP, supported President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last presidential election.

The former Governor of Rivers State even accepted the position of a minister in Tinubu’s government, against the party’s doings.

Recently, some 27 members of the Legislative Assembly of Rivers state, loyal to Wike, left PDP for APC.

According to BBC, some leaders of the PDP, including the members of its management committee, have shown their displeasure at the delay in taking action against Nyesom Wike.

The calls intensified after President Tinubu’s meeting with Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, to resolve the political crisis that broke out between them, even though he is a member of the APC and they are members of the PDP.

Some party leaders have seen the development as a show of weakness for its leadership.

However, it was reported that the Chairman of the PDP, Damagun, is asking for a little more patience based on the belief that Wike will relax and put his knife back in its sheath.

The deputy spokesperson of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdulahi, confirmed to the BBC that some of the party members are upset about this issue.

Story continues below advertisement



He said, “The management committee is working on the right level, but there are some who are not satisfied with the action, where they think that more time should be given to him to test his faith in order to find out if his intentions are harmful to the party.”