Police Have No Business With Settling Land Dispute – Police Spokesperson Reveals

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi has revealed that the Police do not have any business with settling land disputes.

Making this disclosure in a tweet via his official X handle on Thursday, Adejobi explained that the police can only intervene to prevent bloodshed.

Naija News reports that the Police spokesman argued that it was the duty of the court to make a verdict or pass a judgement on issues around land disputes.

“Police are not supposed to dabble into land matters. it’s the court that can make a verdict or pass a judgement. The police can only intervene to prevent bloodletting, not to pass a judgement. It’s not allowed, not proper,” Adejobi wrote.

His comment came after an X user accused the police in Anambra state of collecting bribes to settle land disputes.

Meanwhile, a policeman attached to the Rivers State Police Command, Inspector Nelson Abuante has killed himself after he mistakenly shot dead a colleague in the process of arresting a suspect.

Naija News gathered Abuante and his colleague, Inspector Monday Gbaramana had gone to Nyogor-Lueku on Sunday to arrest one Mr. Akere Akpobari over some allegations made against him by his mother.

However, the suspect resisted arrest, leading to a brawl between him and the Policemen. In the process, Abuante mistakenly shot his colleague, Gbaramana who sustained serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement



Following the gunshot, Abuante and Akere’s mother tried to rush the injured officer to the hospital but the car conveying them ran out of fuel and Gbaramana died before he could receive medical help.