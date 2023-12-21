JUST IN: Police Dismisses Officers In Viral Video Begging For Money From Foreign Biker

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Adebola Hamzat, has ordered the immediate dismissal of two members of the special constabulary working with the state command over allegations of extortion.

The affected officers are Jimoh Lukman and Kareem Fatai.

Naija News reports that the personnel were paraded at the Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday, where their dismissal was announced.

In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, CP Hamzat said the dismissal of the two constables was in response to a recommendation for an orderly room investigation.

Recall that a video went viral weeks ago showing the two police officers asking a Dutch tourist for money.

The video showed the tourist riding a power bike from the Netherlands to Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory. Naija News understands that the video generated mixed reactions among Nigerians on and offline.

Following the controversies generated by the viral video, CP Adebola stripped the two constables of their uniforms, confirming their exit from the service.

He said that the IGP will not tolerate any corrupt practices within the Nigerian police and described them as “embarrassing”.

Story continues below advertisement



“The two dismissed constabularies would not be prosecuted in court since they were not originally trained officers of the Nigerian police,” the CP added.