IPOB: ‘Supreme Court Opened New Window For My Release’ – Nnamdi Kanu

On Thursday, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, said that the Supreme Court judgement had opened a new legal window for his release.

Kanu revealed this information during his customary meeting with his legal team, headed by his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, and Barrister Nnaemeka, held at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility in Abuja.

Nevertheless, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) conveyed his dissatisfaction with the judgment.

Posting on X, Ejimakor wrote: “UPDATE: I met with #MNK today in tow with Barr Nnaemeka.

“Onyendu expressed his profound disappointment with the Supreme Court judgment, but he believes that aspects of the judgement have opened a new legal window to pursue his release. He asked all and sundry to remain confident.”

Naija News reported that the Supreme Court had rejected an appeal seeking the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from detention.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim but authored by Justice Garba Lawal, the Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the Appeal Court, which had acquitted Kanu of all terrorism charges in October 2022.

The Supreme Court maintained that despite the Nigerian government’s alleged reckless and unlawful extradition of Kanu from Kenya, such actions did not preclude any court from continuing the trial.

Justice Lawal emphasized that the suit seeking Kanu’s release did not cite any Nigerian law about his unlawful abduction from Kenya.