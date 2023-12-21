Governor Fubara Reveals Plan For Rivers People Amidst Political Crisis

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, noted that he would not be distracted from the oath he sworn to defend the people of the state.

Fubara’s statement comes amidst the political crisis rocking the state.

The Governor, while addressing newsmen at Ngo Town, the headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area, said he would do his best to provide equitable development to the state.

Fubara was in the area to inspect the stretch of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road.

The Rivers State Governor noted that during his campaigns leading to his election, the Andoni section of the road was in horrible condition, but that months after the decision was taken to re-award the contract, the milestone achieved has been commendable.

Fubara said his administration is determined to complete the road that has lingered on for over twenty years as a commitment to bequeath an enduring project that will serve the needs of the people for years.

He said, “I have to say that the contractor has done a very good job.

“Although, we did observe that about 1km of road that will lead to the council secretariate was somehow not captured in the scope, and I think it will be proper that we do that alongside.

“So, we will continue to do our best, not minding the challenges we are facing. The most important thing is that we have taken our oath to defend our people and protect their interests, and we are not going back on that.

“What I keep saying to everyone is, what are we bequeathing to our people? Their interest is the most important thing, and governance is about the protection of lives and property.

“These include providing quality services, and one of those things is like this road. Posterity has just blessed me with this project. It is something that they couldn’t achieve for over twenty years, but within the space of six months, and I have been able to sort it out. It is a credit and a big one to our administration.”