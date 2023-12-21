Ex-INEC Chairman, Jega Bags Fresh Appointment

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has been appointed as Pro-chancellor of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Jega’s appointment was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Aliyu Ubandoma, stating that Governor Abdullahi Sule, approved of the appointment.

Naija News understands that Jega was a former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, and a former president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Nasarawa State Government, however, explained that Jega was given the latest appointment based on the powers granted to the governor as a visitor to the institution.

The statement further stated that Jega’s appointment aligned with the governor’s commitment to the institution’s academic excellence.

Ubandoma said the governor also approved the appointment of Shuaibu Kore, Thomas Ogiri and Mary Enwongulu as governing council members.

He added that the governing council would be inaugurated on a date to be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, noted that he would not be distracted from the oath he swore to defend the state’s people.

Fubara’s statement comes amidst the political crisis rocking the state.

While addressing newsmen at Ngo Town, the headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area, the governor said he would do his best to provide equitable development to the state.

Fubara was in the area to inspect the stretch of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road.

The Rivers State Governor noted that during his campaigns leading to his election, the Andoni section of the road was in horrible condition. However, months after the decision was taken to re-award the contract, the milestone achieved has been commendable.

Fubara said his administration is determined to complete the road that has lingered on for over twenty years as a commitment to bequeath an enduring project that will serve the needs of the people for years.