FG Resumes Payment Of N-Power Beneficiaries’ Salary

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has revealed that the President Bola Tinubu-led government has resumed the payment of salary arrears owed to N-Power beneficiaries.

Naija News recalls that the President Tinubu-led government, on assumption of office, suspended the N-Power initiative over alleged irregularities and corruption.

The government also suspended the payments of stipends to the beneficiaries.

However, while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday evening, Edu revealed that the federal government has resumed paying stipends owed to N-power beneficiaries.

“First i will begin by giving a breaking news for young people out there who have been concerned about the NPower, presently a payment for Npower is ongoing, we were in the office yesterday all up until the early hours of this morning, 3:00 a.m.. just to ensure that young people get monies which they have been owed from the last government so N-Power beneficiaries across the nation i’m sure you can attest to the fact that you have started seeing your monies in your account and this process will continue until the last person who indeed has served is being paid and then of course all of these is being restructured to ensure that we can reduce unemployment and create jobs for Nigerians,” Betta Edu said.