Sina Rambo’s Wife Expecting Second Child, Months After ‘Disgracing’ Husband Online

Heidi Korth, the wife of Nigerian singer, Sina Rambo, is expecting a second child.

Naija News reports that this comes barely five months after dragging her estranged husband for alleged infidelity, weed selling, being broke and taunting sister-in-law, Chioma Adeleke.

Rambo and Korth got involved in a messy fight, after which the latter called out Rambo, accusing him of being a deadbeat father and taking money from her without paying back.

However, photos and videos that emerged online show that the estranged couple is back together and expecting their second child.

In other news, media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa recently shared guidance for women seeking to attract affluent men during the holiday season.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Toke Moments, the renowned media personality disclosed that the most affluent and influential men can be found in Banana Island and other upscale areas of Lagos.

To enhance one’s chances of attracting a “Big Fish” during the holiday season, Toke recommended attending house parties in exclusive areas such as Banana Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island (VI), and Lekki Phase 1.

She emphasized that house parties beyond Lekki Phase 1 are discouraged, along with clubs, which have become hubs for fake wealthy individuals.

Addressing women directly, Toke advised them to have a budget and cultivate connections, emphasizing that these are essential for gaining entry to upscale venues.