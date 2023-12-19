‘If You Want To Get Wealthy Men This Christmas, Attend Parties In Banana Island’ – Toke Makinwa Schools Ladies

Media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa recently shared guidance for women seeking to attract affluent men during the holiday season.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Toke Moments, the renowned media personality disclosed that the most affluent and influential men can be found in Banana Island and other upscale areas of Lagos.

To enhance one’s chances of attracting a “Big Fish” during the holiday season, Toke recommended attending house parties in exclusive areas such as Banana Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island (VI), and Lekki Phase 1.

She emphasized that house parties beyond Lekki Phase 1 are discouraged, along with clubs, which have become hubs for fake wealthy individuals.

Addressing women directly, Toke advised them to have a budget and cultivate connections, emphasizing that these are essential for gaining entry to upscale venues.

“You have to have the budget for enjoyment first because high-profile men don’t go to slums, some of them don’t like to go out. So you have to know people who know people.

Story continues below advertisement



“Go to house parties this Christmas ladies, forget the clubs, it’s too hot and noisy. Go to house parties that’s where it’s going down. Places like Banana Island and Ikoyi Southwest, you can manage VI, maybe like Lekki 1. Anything after Lekki 1 don’t bother“.