Oshiomhole Knocks Buhari, Alleges Ex-President’s Neglect When APC Govs ‘Dealt’ With Him

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has accused Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari of ‘playing deaf’ to his predicament when he was the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole, who recounted the incidents that led to his sack as the party’s national chairman, said Buhari never intervened in the matter as well as other issues regarding the APC, the party that brought him into power.

Oshiomhole claimed that he was threatened by the governors in the party at that time.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole made the remark on Tuesday during the launch of Salihu Lukman’s book “APC and Transition Politics” in Abuja.

In light of his past experiences, he cautioned the current National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, to be prepared as he believes the governors will employ the same tactics against him.

“Chairman sir, if you have not faced it already, you will face it. The only difference is if the president decides to intervene and moderate. In my own case, we have a president who was not ready to intervene,” Oshiomhole reiterated.

Meanwhile, the membership of the 27 Rivers State House of Assembly members who recently left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not yet been recognized in the nation’s ruling party, Naija News understands.

According to the All Progressives Congress States Assembly Forum (ASAF), it decided not to admit the Rivers lawmakers into APC immediately due to the ongoing legal challenges against the former PDP members.

ASAF, which represents APC state assembly members, made this declaration after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Tuesday evening, Naija News reports.

Vanguard quoted the ASAF’s Director General, Ambassador Fubara Dagogo, to have expressed appreciation for the lawmakers’ decision to join the APC, but insisted that they will only be recognized in the party after the Court case against them are over next year.

Dagogo stated that the ASAF would be ready to accept the 27 lawmakers and other state defectors, but insisted that it must be done under a credible and transparent situation.

The Director General had previously implored President Bola Tinubu to safeguard the democracy of the nation by intervening in the conflict in Rivers State.

He expressed gratitude for the recent action taken by the President to reinstate harmony in the state.