Nobody Sacrificed More For Nigeria Than Our Family – Dora Akunyili Son Laments, Wonders If It Was Worth It

Edozie John Akunyili, son of former NAFDAC boss, Dora Akunyili, has said that nobody has made sacrifices for Nigeria like his family has.

Akunyili stated this via X while responding to various tributes Nigerians have been pouring on his late mother after the discovery of some factories where unwholesome drinks were being manufactured in Abia.

The late NAFDAC boss son wondered if his mother’s sacrifice were worth it considering the constant corruption in the country.

Akunyili lamented that he and his siblings would give anything to have their parents back.

He said his mum died because she was so engrossed in her work for NAFDAC that she delayed her fibroid hysterectomy for years, which later was found to be cancerous

Dozie said that when he sees all the lies, corruption and dirty politics being weaponized in Nigeria, it pains him that he lost their mother for nothing.

According to him, “Exactly. Nobody has sacrificed more for Nigeria than our family and yet we constantly ask ourselves if it was worth it? We would give anything to have our parents with us but Naija moves on with corruption and impunity from the top down seen as normalcy.”

