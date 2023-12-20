Miyetti Allah Seeks Justice For Victims Military Airstrikes In Nasarawa

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s Government to ensure justice for pastoralists who were reportedly killed in a military air strike in Rukubi, Doma Chiefdom, Nasarawa State, on January 27, 2023.

In a statement signed and released on Wednesday in Abuja, MACBAN’s National President, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, urged the Federal Government to provide a clear compensation package for all victims of similar attacks nationwide.

Naija News understands that Othman-Ngelzarma also appealed to the military to exercise caution while carrying out their constitutional duties of protecting and preserving the nation’s unity.

According to him, the victims of the Doma attack were allegedly killed as a result of a drone strike by the Nigerian Air Force.

“The victims were offloading their livestock, which was retrieved from the Benue livestock guard after paying a fine of N29 million.

“To justify the victim’s innocence, it was on record that they were publicly buried in the presence of the officials of the Nasarawa State, Royal father, and thousands of sympathizes.

“Those killed were bona fide, peace-loving Nigerians, deserving justice like every other citizen.”

He expressed his disappointment over the fact that the drone strike in Tudun Biri is receiving all the focus, not just from the Federal Government but also from the military, who have taken responsibility and promised compensation for the victims.

“The leadership of the Northern Governors forum and that of the federal legislative arm of Government have, in addition to visiting the site, pledged all sorts of assistance.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to extend the same gesture to the victims of the Rukubi drone attack and similar incidences that took place in other states.”

“We believe now is the time for the Federal Government to come out with a clear-cut compensation package for victims of such incidents across the nation,” Othman-Ngelzarma said.