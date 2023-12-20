‘I Was In That Meeting’ – Rivers Commissioner Speaks On Fubara Signing Peace Agreement With Wike Under Pressure

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Joe Johnson, has debunked speculations that his principal, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, stuck deal with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, under duress at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

Naija News reports that Fubara has been at loggerheads with his predecessor and some of his loyalists in the past three months, a feud that led to an impeachment plot against him, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in his cabinet.

However, President Bola Tinubu met with Fubara, Wike, and other stakeholders at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Monday, and they signed a peace agreement to resolve the political crisis.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics programme, the Rivers Commissioner said Fubara did not negotiate the peace agreement from a place of weakness, and there was no form of pressure.

Johnson said, “I was in that meeting, and the governor did not negotiate from the place of weakness.

“There was no pressure from anywhere; when people disagree, they come to the round table and settle,” he said.

“There is nothing to doubt it (the agreement), we have gone beyond the issue as to who signed and who didn’t sign.”

Meanwhile, against speculations that Fubara did not sign the peace pact with President Bola Tinubu and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson, confirmed that the signature appended to the resolution document released on Monday was that of the Governor.

Naija News had earlier reported that the document was released in the aftermath of a meeting between Tinubu, Fubara, former Rivers State Governor Peter Odili and other stakeholders of the state.

However, Johnson assured while speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday that the governor will carry out the agreement struck because he is committed to the peace process.