Rivers Commissioner Confirms Fubara Signed Peace Pact With Tinubu , Wike Gives Reasons For His Decision

Against speculations that Rivers State Governor Siminialayi Fubara did not sign the peace pact with President Bola Tinubu and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson, has confirmed that the signature appended to the resolution document released on Monday was that of the Governor.

Naija News had earlier reported that the document was released in the aftermath of a meeting between Tinubu, Fubara, former Rivers State Governor Peter Odili and other stakeholders of the state.

However, Johnson assured while speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday that the governor will carry out the agreement struck because he is committed to the peace process.

Johnson said, “The Bible that we all profess says we should pursue peace will all men at all cost. Mr Governor is a stickler for the rules.

“And if His Excellency, the President has intervened, he (Fubara) is not a man of perfidy. He will not say something and do the other.

“In the next couple of hours, I will be unveiling some of the approvals His Excellency has already given as an indication that he is prepared for peace.”

The development comes as many continue to criticize the president for intervening in the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state.

Naija News reports that one of the resolutions reached during the Monday meeting was that Governor Fubara will acknowledge the 25 lawmakers in the state who defected from the PDP to the APC.

However, the main opposition party has insisted that the seats of Rivers lawmakers who defected from the PDP to join the APC will remain vacant until a new election is held.