‘How Will Four Members Declare Seats Of 27 Lawmakers Vacant’ – Lawyer Queries

A lawyer and public affairs analyst, Jiti Ogunye, has described the presentation of the Rivers State budget to four members of the House Assembly as absurd.

Naija News recalls that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to four members of the state House of Assembly led by Edison Ehie.

Ogunye, in an interview on Channels TV, also wondered how four lawmakers would declare the seats of 27 members who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the political crisis in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, met with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Governor Fubara, Peter Odili, and several Rivers stakeholders.

At the end of the meeting, a truce was reached to resolve the political crisis in the state.

Speaking on the crisis in Rivers State, Ogunye said, “It is absurd for any governor to present a budget before three or four members of the House. How can four members declare the seat of 27 members vacant?

“I am insistent that a political solution should be found. That does not mean we are betraying the law. I am saying that too often, issues that are not supposed to be brought to the court are brought to court. The courts are being misused by politicians.”

Ogunye said that he was impressed by the resolution the two warring leaders agreed to after meeting President Tinubu on Monday.