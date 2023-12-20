Ex-Labour Minister, Lalong To Be Sworn-in As Senator Today

Former Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, will be sworn in as the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Naija News gathered that the former Minister of Labour and Employment will be officially sworn in during plenary on Wednesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Also, Lalong confirmed to State House correspondents during his visit to the Presidential Villa on Tuesday to see President Bola Tinubu that he will resume at the Senate on Wednesday.

Recall that Lalong officially resigned his appointment in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday after the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja affirmed him as the winner of the National Assembly election.

The Special Adviser to Lalong on Media, Makut Simon Macham, confirmed Lalong’s decision to drop the ministerial slot and take up the Senate seat in a statement on Tuesday.

He revealed that Lalong submitted his resignation letter to the President on Tuesday, 19th December 2023.

Macham said in the statement that Lalong, in his letter, reminded President Tinubu that after exhaustive legal processes, the Court of Appeal declared him as the duly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

He highlighted that the decision to resign as a minister was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that President Bola Tinubu placed in him, having also served as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, which delivered victory for the APC.

He explained, however, that after extensive consultations, it has become expedient for him to proceed and take his seat at the Red Chambers to continue contributing to the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu.