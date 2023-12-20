27 Rivers Assembly Lawmakers Meet, Consider Halting Impeachment Move Against Fubara

Twenty-seven lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have commenced sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Naija News gathered that the lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule convened at the House of Assembly Complex.

The lawmakers who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) are considering withdrawing the impeachment notice against the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

In recent weeks, Rivers State has been faced with a political crisis between the former Governor of the state, Wike and successor, Fubara.

The feud also saw the emergence of parallel sittings, an impeachment plot against the governor, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.

President Bola Tinubu, in a move to end the rift between Wike and Fubara, met with the affected parties in consultation with the former governor of the state, Peter Odili.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted for three hours, a truce was brokered at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

After the meeting at the Aso Villa, the warring parties agreed that all matters instituted in the courts by Fubara and his team be withdrawn immediately.

Fubara, Wike, Amaewhule and others involved in the crisis signed the agreement. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, also signed the document.