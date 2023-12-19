Wike: ‘Nothing In The Agreement Favours Fubara’ – PDP Chieftain, Sani Faults Tinubu’s Intervention In Rivers Crisis

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Umar Sani, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s resolution of the political crisis between Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara and Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reported that after a meeting with Tinubu on Monday, Wike and Fubara signed an agreement that all impeachment proceedings initiated against the Governor by the State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

Also, all matters instituted by Governor Fubara and his team at the court shall be withdrawn immediately, and the governor shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the State Assembly.

Another resolution reached at the meeting was that the leadership of the Rivers Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside 27 members who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among others.

Reacting, Sani, in a post via X, said that apart from dropping the impeachment plot against Fubara, nothing else in the agreement favours him, stressing that everything had just returned to the status quo in the state.

The spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, in 2019, argued that it is the responsibility of Fubara to provide an alternative place for the House of Assembly members to meet and not for the lawmakers to choose wherever they like.

He added that the only good thing coming out of that meeting was the resolution that fully recognised Fubara as the governor, and Wike could no longer dictate to him how to run the state.

He wrote: “I read somewhere that Babatunde Raji Fashola insists that Tinubu has no hand and is not in any way involved or connected with the political crisis that engulfed Rivers State some time ago between Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike and Siminilaye Fubara, Godfather and Son over the impeachment plot to remove the former. Like Ondo like Rivers State.

“From the resolutions of the truce in circulation, which was said to have been brokered by Tinubu no one needs a soothsayer to tell him that he was not only involved but that the hand of Esau and the Voice of Jacob was navigating the whole censure trysts.

“Apart from the clause that suggests the dropping of the impeachment plot against Sim nothing else in the agreement favors the Governor. It is just a way to return to the status quo ante bellum, the way they were before the crisis began. This decision did not take cognizance of the loss of confidence and goodwill from both sides into consideration. It calculated and adopted pecuniary interests.

“The Governor is the custodian of every state asset as such if the House of Assembly building no longer exists it is the responsibility of the Governor to provide an alternative place for the assembly to sit and not the Assembly to choose wherever they like. As if the Governor is a kindergarten leader he is further instructed not to withhold the Assembly’s funds forthwith even to his detriment. In any case, the PDP will continue to pursue the issue of defection as it is beyond the spare of control or influence of the governor to mitigate.

Story continues below advertisement



“Another vexatious piece of information that filtered from the meeting in the Villa is that Tinubu was said to have threatened Fubara against non-compliance otherwise the consequences would be grievous as he might be booted out before Christmas. If this information happens to be true then state capture is completed and Fubara’s days are numbered. He will enjoy administrative, political, and financial independence even with Wike’s stooges breathing down his neck.”