Rivers: ‘Presidency Lacks Powers To Go Against Constitution’ – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the embattled spokesperson of the party in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, has said President Bola Tinubu lacks the powers to go against court decisions.

Speaking on the meeting between the President, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, Nwauju said the presidency did not seek a leave of court before its intervention.

Nwauju, in his reaction to some agreement reached after the meeting, said there were already valid court decisions on the state assembly, noting that it was counterproductive for the FG to take action without taking the right steps.

According to Vanguard, he said, “You cannot decree peace or legislate peace and at the same time set aside a court process without the leaf of the court. Did they seek the leaf of court because you must do that before this alternative dispute mechanism?

“Did they seek the leaf of court before embarking on this voyage of settlement? Our interest is that no one man should hold the state down for personal interest.

“Well, if the purported agreement is true as we have seen, it is one sided. It touches on the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“What it means is that some of the injured parties would continue with their process. Because there is a valid court order validating Edison Ehie as the Speaker of the House. That has not been voided. What powers do they have to go against decision of court.

“Technically, it means that the people involved have goofed. Is it right that a matter is in court and you are making peace without bringing all the parties involved. Was Edison Ehie who also is in the matter brought to the table who this discussion before this agreement?”