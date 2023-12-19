‘One Of Fela’s Sons Didn’t Even Know He Was A ‘Kuti’ Until His 50s’ – Seun Kuti

Grammy-nominated singer, Seun Kuti, has said his musical success and that of his siblings are not tied to being the children of late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known during an interview with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, stating that creativity runs in their lineage.

According to him, one of Fela’s children who grew up in Australia didn’t even know he was a ‘Kuti’ and was performing excellently as a creative director because they are creative people.

The controversial singer said his elder brother, Femi Kuti, and nephew, Made Kuti, have had successful music careers because of their deliberate efforts and dedication.

He added that Reverend Israel Ransome-Kuti, was also a musician, but people never credited his musical achievements to his father.

He said, “It is not because of our dad that we are successful in music. My brother, Femi Kuti, is 60. I am 40. My nephew, Made Kute, is behind us now too, and he is in his 20s. And he is actually the best of all of us. That’s what it means; it continues to progress because we are really dedicated to it.

“It’s not just because we are Fela’s children. I mean, nobody says Fela is a musician because his father was a musician. Nobody knows that Fela’s father was a musician. My grandfather was a musician. He recorded albums, he wrote a lot of hymns. My great grandfather was the first person in Nigeria to record a song. We came from a lineage of musicians.

“We even have a brother that grew up in Australia that didn’t grow up with the family, he didn’t even know that he was a Kuti until his 50s, he’s not a musician but he is a creative art director. It’s what we are. We are creative people. So, when people say we are successful musicians because we are Fela’s children, they are just being half clever.”