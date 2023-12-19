Just Like Gov Alia, Popular Catholic Priest Joins Battle For Edo Governorship Election

The Priest of Saint Francis Catholic Church in Benin, Rev Father Andrew Obinyan, has joined the 2024 Edo State governorship race, promising to serve the people and not to be served.

Speaking to journalists at the press center of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Obinyan disclosed his resolve to join the governorship race.

The Priest, who did not disclose the party he will be contesting on its platform, said he decided to join the race to heed the calls and pressure that have been piled on him by different groups.

According to Obinyan, as a Catholic priest, he is trained and equipped to serve, and he is ready to serve the people of Edo State.

He said: “I received a series of calls from well-meaning Edo people and Nigerians across party lines beckoning me to contest the forthcoming governorship election in our state.

“After very extensive consultations and consideration, I am pleased to inform you that I am giving Edo people and members of the movement an affirmative nod.

“And that means I have considered it, and I am very much available and ready to serve.

“As a priest, I am trained and equipped to serve and not to be served.”

Also speaking, the leader of the Rev. Fr. Obinyan Movement, Jude Aigbona, said after being governed by politicians and technocrats, Edo people should give the priest a chance to govern the state, adding that Obinyan is a tested and trusted servant.

He noted that the youths in Edo plan to embark on a mass movement for the Obinyan.

Aigbona called on the big political parties to give their gubernatorial ticket to Obiyan ahead of the Edo 2024 governorship election, assuring that Edo State will experience a total turnaround like a new creature.

Story continues below advertisement



Naija News reports that this is not the first time a Catholic priest will be vying for an elective position. Recall that a Catholic Priest, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State won the 2023 governorship election.