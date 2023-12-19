House Of Reps Fix Dec 30 For 2024 Budget Passage

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday announced the planned passage of the 2024 budget proposal on December 30, 2023.

The declaration was made during a plenary session in the House of Representatives.

Abbas took the opportunity to charge Committee Chairmen to finalise and submit their budget defence reports by December 19, 2023.

This comes hours after the Joint National Assembly Committee on Appropriations gave a 48-hour deadline to all sub-committees to submit their reports on the 2024 budget.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu had last month, presented to the joint session of the National Assembly N27.503trillion as total projected expenditure for the 2024 fiscal year, out of which N18.324trillion is set as targeted revenue while N9.18trillion is deficit to be financed by internal and external borrowings as well as proceeds from privatisation.

Senator Olamilekan Adeola, who urged all the sub-committees to keep to the deadline and, by so doing, ensure that the National Assembly would meet the January-December budget cycle, said, “I am appealing to all my colleagues; I am ready, and the deadline is Wednesday this week to receive all reports, all standing committees of the senate.

“By Wednesday, any agency or any committee that has not submitted their report before the committee, it is assumed that you are giving us the omnibus power to go ahead and treat your budget independently of that committee.

Story continues below advertisement



“So, we are appealing to all chairmen of various committees to please submit their reports on or before Wednesday this week.”