IPOB Lawyer Reveals Kanu’s Reaction To Supreme Court Ruling

The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Tuesday, said the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, has accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court against him.

Naija News recalls that the apex court on December 15 set aside a judgment by the lower court that dismissed the terrorism charges against Kanu.

A statement on Tuesday by Ejiofor quoted Kanu as saying this during a visit by his legal team led by Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Ejiofor stated that Kanu accepted the court’s verdict not because the court is perfect but because he respected its final decision.

The statement read, “The eventual verdict of the Supreme Court was conveyed to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and he expressed reservations about the outcome.

“However, Onyendu elected to accept this outcome because of the finality of the Supreme Court decisions, and not because they are infallible, but because the Supreme Court is the final court in the land.

“Nevertheless, in accepting this verdict, Onyendu specifically requested that the following compelling questions be put out publicly to the discerning members of the public, who are keenly following the trajectory of this case: to wit:

“Did the decision of the Supreme Court, which substantially sanctioned the Federal Government’s illegal act of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria, effectively repeal the following Nigerian laws, which were all cited in our brief before the Supreme Court?

“Onyendu seized the opportunity offered by the visit to remind Ezigbo UmuChineke that he is not broken by whatever situation he is faced with, but they should be doubly assured that he shall emerge victorious in the end.

“Onyendu once again thanked Ezigbo UmuChineke for your prayers and love, even as he encouraged all to remain focused and keep their eyes on the ball. Onyendu enjoined his followers to continue to conduct themselves peacefully as they have always done.”