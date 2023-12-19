I Am Paid N1,200 As Operation Allowance, My Soldiers Get N50,000 Monthly Salary – CDS Musa Reveals

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has disclosed that he receives N1,200 per day as operation allowance.

The CDS added that it is the same amount every Nigerian soldier receives as operation allowance irrespective of their rank.

General Musa made the revelation on Tuesday while speaking on the welfare of military personnel in the country during an interview with Channels TV.

While asking for improved working conditions for the military, the CDS revealed that some soldiers collect less than N50,000 as salary in a month while the available barracks may not be enough to provide accommodation for the troops.

He therefore urged the government to look into the welfare of the soldiers so they can be paid what would encourage them to do more.

He said, “If you look at the constitution, our primary responsibility is territorial integrity but if you look at the territorial integrity, it implies that charity begins at home. We can not be protecting territory and the home front is on fire and then sit back and watch.

“Over the past few years, on average the armed forces recruited over 15,000 personnel into the system, but we are not building new barracks. We know budget has captured some of it, we need to do more, we need to renovate the old ones because they have been there for ages.

“My dream is for every officer and soldier to have an accommodation that he can look up and say this is my own, this is my barracks.

“Because of the operations we are conducting, a lot of the officers and soldiers are out there in the field. If to say these operations are over and we to are to go back to the barracks, there wouldn’t be enough barracks for us.

“The issue of cash allowance where we feed, any time we are on operations, I as a General, I am being paid N1,200 per day with my soldiers. From the first general to the last soldier, it is the same amount, that is what we manage.

“My soldiers collect less than N50,000 as salary in a month. We all know the situation on the ground, my appeal is for them to have salary that is worthy for the work they are doing, we deserve to have that so that it can encourage them to want to do more.”