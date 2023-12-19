Fighting Tinubu, Governors, Others, Fruitless – Adeboye

The Pastor in charge of Region 12 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Richard Adeboye, has asked Nigerians to pray for their leaders to overcome the challenges facing the nation.

He said this while speaking with newsmen at this year’s Halleluyah Mega Praise Night held at the Shimawa High School, Ogun State.

Adeboye said rather than protesting and cursing the leaders every time with no solution in sight, Nigerians should rely on prayers for a desired turnaround for the good of the country.

He said, “There is no nation like Nigeria. The fact that we are still surviving is a symbol that God has created this nation in a very unique way and very soon, we shall shout victory at last.

“Nigerians should stand in the place of responsibility because I have this philosophy that every possibility of God is compelled by the responsibility of man. Let’s do what we’re supposed to do.

“Let’s move closer to God. And let’s believe in God and whatever we need to do physically, let’s do it. We’re not saying we should protest or fight against the government. We have done that in the past, we didn’t win the battle.

“The Bible says that the heart of the king is in the hand of God. If only we could talk to God that put them there, I believe things will change and very soon, it will change for the better.

Story continues below advertisement



“My message to our leaders is that they should recognise the one that actually put them on the throne. We should stop fighting our leaders. The role of the church is to preach righteousness and establish integrity. If the world sees that what we preach is what we are doing, I believe it will go around and it will be contagious, and very soon, everybody will be affected.”