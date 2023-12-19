Ben Bruce Hails Tinubu For Intervening In Rivers Political Crisis

Despite a barrage of criticism for President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to end the Rivers State political impasse, former Bayelsa lawmaker Ben Murray Bruce has praised the president for his efforts.

Bruce, who is a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a tweet via his official X handle, said that the president’s intervention was timely, prudent and statesmanly.

Naija News reports that Bruce also commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, for the role he played in ensuring that peace returns to Rivers state.

Bruce wrote, “I am from the Niger Delta. We know what we went through, and Nigeria knows what she went through when we had the militancy. The economic impact on our GDP and our sudden and drastic drop in oil production contributed to the global financial crisis of 2007-2008. Given the restiveness of persons instrumental in triggering those trying times, a cerebral intervention by persons with an understanding of contemporary history was necessary.

“Only a myopic person wants a return to those days. And the crisis in Rivers was tilting too close in that direction. Brinksmanship is not what Nigeria needs at any time, especially right now.

“A multiethnic state is more volatile than an ethically heterogeneous one. And the contagious effects of such a budding crisis on neighbouring states are too much of a risk for a region capable of intense volatility with little notice.

“As such, I commend President Bola Tinubu, and especially his NSA, for bringing peace to Rivers State. Mallam Ribadu has shown that the apple did not fall far from the tree. We remember his father’s role in the First Republic.

“Their intervention was timely, prudent, and statesmanly. It now falls on the dramatis personae to abide by the resolution and thereby avoid a revolution.”

His remark comes after the PDP rejected the deal reached during Monday’s meeting in Abuja between President Tinubu and important political stakeholders in Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor Siminialaye Fubara signed an agreement with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that all lawsuits against his office are dropped, Rivers Assembly leadership is returned to the Wike faction, and the 25 lawmakers who defected from the PDP for the APC are re-instated.

However, the PDP stated on Tuesday that the 25 lawmakers who defected from the party to the APC had lost their legislative seats.