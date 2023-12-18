Vehicle Crashes Into Convoy Of American President, Joe Biden (Video)

The United States Secret Service has confirmed that a car crashed into the convoy of the American President, Joe Biden on Sunday.

The service however added that the crash was not intentional and President Biden is safe.

It is understood that the car crashed into the stationary motorcade of the American President Sunday night, causing damage to both vehicles and appearing to startle the president as he left his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

While confirming the incident, Secret Service spokesperson Steve Kopek, told CNN in a statement, that the said vehicle crashed into one of the SUVs in the President’s convoy just as Biden was preparing to get into his car.

“Today, at approximately 8:09 p.m., a Secret Service vehicle securing the President’s motorcade route was struck by another vehicle in Wilmington, DE. There was no protective interest associated with this event and the President’s motorcade departed without incident,” Kopek said.

Immediately the crash occurred, Secret Service agents surrounded President Biden while some other agents surrounded the silver sedan that caused the crash.

The Secret Service personnel escorted the president to his vehicle, where First Lady Jill Biden was already inside.

See a video of the incident.