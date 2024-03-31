Joe Biden Declares Easter Sunday Transgender Day Of Visibility In The United States

Advertisement

Transgender people in the United States have received fresh backing as President Joe Biden officially designated Easter Sunday as the “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

This announcement was made on Saturday as the Biden administration reminds the people that the International Transgender Day of Visibility was established on March 31, 2009, and has since been observed annually on the same date.

Naija News understands that the day aims to pay tribute to transgender individuals and shed light on the ongoing discrimination they encounter.

Moreover, the White House has revealed that President Biden’s proclamation is supported by the principles outlined in the US Constitution.

Advertisement

“Now, therefore, I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.

“I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our nation and to work towards eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity,” Biden said in an announcement yesterday.

Naija News understands that the Biden administration has consistently prioritized LGBT activism since its establishment.

Advertisement

In a statement, President Biden proudly highlighted his appointments of transgender leaders within his administration and the lifting of the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in the military.

However, there have been instances in the past where transgender inclusivity events at the White House have faced unintended consequences.