There Is No Animosity Between Me And Obasa – Sanwo-Olu

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that there is no animosity between him and the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.

He gave the assurance while speaking during a budget retreat by Lagos State lawmakers.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday presented a historic Year 2024 Budget of N2.246, 234 trillion to members of the State House of Assembly.

In the budget, the Capital Expenditure is a total figure of N1.224 and recurrent expenditure of N1.021 trillion. The recurrent expenditure stands at N1.021,954trn (45%) while capital expenditure represents N1.224,280 (55%).

Speaking with the lawmakers at the retreat, Sanwo-Olu said: “This is the best and finest and it is worthy of emulation. I want to thank you and say this is indeed how we should always organise ourselves. Keep up raising the bar.”

He thanked the Speaker, members, the Assembly Commission, and staff of the House for always putting Lagos first before other considerations.

“There is the talk around town that we have a big budget, but I also tell them it is because we are big people. I appreciate the fact that you have huge responsibility and I pray God Almighty to give you the ability and courage to do the work dispassionately.

“Whatever is the outcome, you can rest assured that the Governor will stand by it and work with you.

“There is no animosity between the Speaker and myself. We are two different sides of the same coin. We are brothers and friends, and God will lead us to a level where we can take Lagos to an irreversible state.

“Mr. President is watching us. He has no other state that he can call his own. He is the President of Nigeria, but he has his roots in Lagos. Our success is his success and Nigeria’s success. When we get it right, the whole nation will be on its way to getting it right,” he added.