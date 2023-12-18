Rivers Crisis: We Will Massively Occupy Abuja Streets If Wike Is Not Called To Order – Ogoni Warns Tinubu, IGP

The Ogonis under the aegis of Ogoni Development Drive (ODD) have threatened to occupy the streets of Abuja if President Bola Tinubu does not intervene in the crisis between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara.

The Ogonis claimed that they have uncovered a plan by Wike and the 27 Rivers lawmakers to constantly raise political tension against Fubara.

Speaking via a press statement by the convener of ODD, Comrade Solomon Lenu, the group informed the Inspector General Police that if the tension in the state continues, they would mobilise people to occupy the streets of Abuja.

The group insisted that they would not allow Rivers State to be reduced to a theatre of political war while Wike thrives in Abuja.

The statement reads, “We want to inform the Inspector General Police (IGP) and the Nigerian public that, should they be allowed to continue to cause tension that impedes peaceful governance, which is creating a false atmosphere of crisis, and keeping investors away from our state to the detriment of our teeming youths who are searching for employment opportunities, that ODD will massively mobilize the people of Rivers state to occupy the streets of Abuja.

“Rivers state can not be reduced to a theatre of political war, while the minister thrives in Abuja.

“We therefore call on the Presidency to rein in Chief Wike, so that we can have a peaceful atmosphere for governance in Rivers state as it is in other states in Nigeria.

“We say NO to anti-Rivers people agenda by the Minister.”