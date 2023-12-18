NAFDAC Gives Update On List Of Banned Pesticides In Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stated that it has not reversed its decision to ban some pesticides in the country.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye gave the update on Monday during a press briefing in which she gave an insight into the activities of NAFDAC for the year.

According to her, the pesticides remain banned as part of efforts to ensure Nigeria can export some food products to Europe, America and other locations.

She disclosed that the Veterinary Medicines and Allied Products Directorate has recently initiated the phase-out action plan for certain pesticide active ingredients.

Adeyeye disclosed that the initial pesticide facing a ban, Paraquat, will be enforced from January 1, 2024.

She added that the ban on Chlorpyrifos is set to take effect from November 1, 2024, and the ban on Atrazine will come into effect from January 1, 2025.

In addition, the NAFDAC DG said 12 active ingredients are on the ban/phase-out table. These include Carbofuran, Clothianidin, Diquat Dibromide, Diquate Dichloride, Ametryn, Anthraquinone, Carbendazim, Chlorothalonil, Oxadiargyle, Thiacloprid, Methomyl and Thiamethoxam.

According to her, four others – Fipronil, Permethrin, Cyfluthrin and Amitraz are on reclassification.

Prof. Adeyeye stressed that NAFDAC is working towards ensuring Nigeria can export beams and other products to Europe, America and other destinations.

She said: “NAFDAC is assiduously putting in place processes that will result in lifting of ban on food exports such as Beans.

“The efforts include visiting UK counterparts (UK Veterinary and UK Food Safety Agency), working with sister agencies and strengthening our processes, including developing a regulation that serves and legal framework”.