NAFDAC Destroys N750 Million Worth Of Fake Beverages In Abia Operation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has apprehended counterfeiters engaged in the production of various fraudulent beverages, at the Eziukwu market in Aba, Abia state.

During a virtual media briefing in Abuja on Monday, NAFDAC boss, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed that the confiscated and destroyed fake products have an estimated street value exceeding N750,000,000.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with security agencies, was initiated based on actionable intelligence received.

Adeyeye outlined the illicit activities of the counterfeiters, emphasizing their involvement in the manufacturing of a wide range of adulterated products, particularly various types of wine under popular brands such as Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins, Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, Black Labels, Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff ice, Eva non-alcoholic drink, Evra non-alcoholic drink, Cartel, and others.

“There is also date revalidation for expired products like peak milk, powdered milk, ketchup, yoghurt, coca-cola products, and packaging of fake and substandard products, which are later sold to unsuspecting members of the public for consumption.

“Because of the extensive operation, the agency raided over 240 shops- turned factories where the harmful products were being produced and marketed.

“The shops-turned-factories are very filthy, using water from very unhygienic sources, harmful chemicals, saccharin, colouring, dirty recycled bottles, and cloned packaging materials of other brands.

“The adulteration of alcoholic beverages by criminal elements in the country is done by mixing of cheaper sources of sugar and starch besides grapes or fruit, among other harmful chemicals unsuitable for human consumption,” she stated.

During the operation, she highlighted the destruction of more than 1,500 cartons of counterfeit and substandard products, with an additional 300 cartons being relocated to the NAFDAC warehouse.

“The street value of the confiscated and destroyed fake products is estimated at over N750,000,000. Ten people were arrested on arrival at the scene of the crime and will be charged in court after a thorough investigation.

“Due to the sheer magnitude of illegality going on in the section of the market, NAFDAC had to shut the entire market down for thorough regulatory activity until an agreement was reached with all stakeholders in the market and undertaken signed that the market will never be used for such nefarious activities anymore,” she said.

Cautioning against the consumption of adulterated alcohol, she emphasized the potential health risks, including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, drowsiness, dizziness, blue-tinged or pale skin, irregular or slow breathing, low body temperature, unconsciousness, or fainting.

“It can also lead to kidney and liver failure or even death. Methanol, a substance which can be used in fake vodka, may cause permanent blindness,” she said.