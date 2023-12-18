Connect with us

List Of Personalities Present During Rivers Crisis Resolution

Published

on

at

10:05 PM
Rivers Crisis: Is Tinubu Not Big Enough To Give You Instruction? APC Chieftain Tells Wike To Leave Fubara Alone And Face His Job

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has resolved the political crisis in Rivers after meeting with some stakeholders from the South-South state.

After meeting the stakeholders, some resolutions were reached to forestall the breakdown of law and order and to calm the political tension in the oil-rich state.

Below are some of the personalities present at the crucial meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, December 18, 2023.

– President Bola Tinubu

– Vice President Kashim Shettima

– Governor Siminalayi Fubara

– The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

– Rivers Deputy Governor, Ngozi Nma Odu

– Former Rivers Governor, Peter Odili

– Chief Of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila

– National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu

– Rivers Assembly Speaker, Matins Amaewhule

– Rivers APC Caretaker Chairman, Tony Okocha

– Rivers PDP Chairman.

