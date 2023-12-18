List Of Personalities Present During Rivers Crisis Resolution

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has resolved the political crisis in Rivers after meeting with some stakeholders from the South-South state.

After meeting the stakeholders, some resolutions were reached to forestall the breakdown of law and order and to calm the political tension in the oil-rich state.

Below are some of the personalities present at the crucial meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, December 18, 2023.

– President Bola Tinubu

– Vice President Kashim Shettima

– Governor Siminalayi Fubara

– The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

– Rivers Deputy Governor, Ngozi Nma Odu

– Former Rivers Governor, Peter Odili

– Chief Of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila

– National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu

– Rivers Assembly Speaker, Matins Amaewhule

– Rivers APC Caretaker Chairman, Tony Okocha

– Rivers PDP Chairman.