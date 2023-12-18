Nigeria News
List Of Personalities Present During Rivers Crisis Resolution
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has resolved the political crisis in Rivers after meeting with some stakeholders from the South-South state.
After meeting the stakeholders, some resolutions were reached to forestall the breakdown of law and order and to calm the political tension in the oil-rich state.
Below are some of the personalities present at the crucial meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, December 18, 2023.
– President Bola Tinubu
– Vice President Kashim Shettima
– Governor Siminalayi Fubara
– The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike
– Rivers Deputy Governor, Ngozi Nma Odu
– Former Rivers Governor, Peter Odili
– Chief Of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila
– National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu
– Rivers Assembly Speaker, Matins Amaewhule
– Rivers APC Caretaker Chairman, Tony Okocha
– Rivers PDP Chairman.
