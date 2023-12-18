Israel Strikes Killed 110 In North Gaza Since Sunday – Hamas Health Ministry

On Monday, the health ministry in Gaza, under Hamas control, reported that Israeli strikes in the northern part of the territory had resulted in the death of at least 110 Palestinians since the previous day.

In a concise announcement, the ministry stated that “50 individuals were martyred in occupation strikes on residences in Jabalia,” bringing the total number of deaths in the area to 110 since Sunday. AFP could not independently confirm the accuracy of this death toll.

Last Friday, the ministry declared that a minimum of 18,800 people had lost their lives since Israel initiated its retaliatory offensive in Gaza, responding to the unexpected attacks by Hamas on October 7.

Human Rights Watch accused the Israeli government on Monday of deliberately causing starvation among civilians in Gaza as a part of its offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory.

“The Israeli government is using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in the occupied Gaza Strip, which is a war crime,” the New York-based group charged in a report.

“Israeli forces are deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food and fuel while wilfully impeding humanitarian assistance, apparently razing agricultural areas, and depriving the civilian population of objects indispensable to their survival,” it added.

The Israeli government hit back at HRW, accusing it of being an “anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli organisation“.

“Human Rights Watch … did not condemn the attack on Israeli citizens and the massacre of October 7 and had no moral basis to talk about what’s going on in Gaza if they turn a blind eye to the suffering and the human rights of Israelis,” foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told AFP.

The deadliest Gaza war commenced with an unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7, resulting in 1,139 deaths, mostly civilians, and approximately 250 abductions, according to updated Israeli figures.

The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory reports that over 18,800 people, predominantly women and children, have lost their lives in Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

After months of intense bombardment and conflict, a significant portion of Gaza’s population has been displaced, facing shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine.

On Friday, Israel granted approval for the “temporary” delivery of much-needed aid to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

A humanitarian aid convoy, the first since the approval, entered Gaza on Sunday, with “79 trucks beginning to enter today,” as confirmed by an anonymous Egyptian Red Crescent official not authorised to speak to the media.