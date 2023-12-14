War: We’re Ready To Discuss Ceasefire With Israeli Authorities – Hamas Reveals

The leadership of the Palestinian militia outfit, Hamas, has revealed they are ready to enter into a ceasefire negotiation with Israel.

Announcing its decision, Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, who delivered a televised speech on Al-Aqsa TV on Wednesday, said that the group leadership welcomed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution that called for a ceasefire on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

He further urged the international community to keep mounting pressure on Israel to halt the attack on Gaza.

“We are open to discuss any arrangement or initiative that could end the (Israeaggressionsion,” Haniyeh said.

Naija News reports that Haniyeh warned that without Hamas, political arrangements for the future of Gaza would not succeed.

Furthermore, the chairman of Hamas’ political bureau also declared that the organization would not accept any post-conflict political agreement that excluded Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

Meanwhile, Senior Hamas officials joined the family of Nelson Mandela last week to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his death, shedding light on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

South Africa condemned Israel’s response to the October 7 Hamas attacks, which triggered a war resulting in thousands of casualties.

Nelson Mandela, who passed away at 95 in 2013, championed the cause of a Palestinian state as one of his primary international endeavours during his tenure as South Africa’s first black president.

Hamas representatives participated in laying a wreath alongside Palestinians during the Mandela family’s tribute at a monumental statue of the anti-apartheid icon.

Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, a member of the national assembly, played a role in organizing a two-day conference on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict before the wreath-laying ceremony at the Union Buildings.

Basem Naim, a former Hamas health minister in Gaza, and Khaled Qaddoumi, the militant group’s representative in Iran, were among the Palestinians who visited for the conference and anniversary.

