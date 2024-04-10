BREAKING: Hamas Leader, Haniyeh Loses Six Sons, Grandchildren In Fresh Israeli Airstrike

Advertisement

A Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, lost his three sons and three grandchildren in a recent Israeli airstrike at a Gaza refugee camp, Naija News learnt.

A Hamas-affiliated news agency, Shehab, quoted Haniyeh as having informed journalists about the development recently, stating that his children were present at the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza for Eid celebrations when the attack occurred.

While condemning Israel’s actions as brutal, the Hamas leader emphasized that Palestinian leaders will remain steadfast even in the face of targeting their families and residences.

“There is no doubt that this criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and the spirit of murder and bloodshed, and it does not observe any standards or laws,” Haniyeh reportedly said, adding that 60 members of his family have been killed since the start of the war.

“We’ve seen it violate everything on the land of Gaza. There is a war of ethnic cleansing and genocide. There is mass displacement,” the Hamas leader added.

Gaza’s media office is said to have also verified that Haniyeh’s children and grandchildren were tragically killed by Israeli fighter jets during an attack on what was described as a “civilian vehicle” on the initial day of Eid el-Fitr.

The statement mentioned that a number of his children and grandchildren were present in the targeted vehicle.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s ongoing attacks against our Palestinian people,” the office said, adding that at least 125 bodies of slain Palestinians arrived at various hospitals in the past 24 hours alone.

“We hold the US administration, the international community responsible, and the Israeli occupation responsible for these massacres and crimes that are still taking place in this ongoing genocide,” it added.