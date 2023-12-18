I Don’t Deal With People Like Akpabio – Peter Obi Speaks On Rigging Election In Lagos, Ebonyi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has described the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, as an uncommon person.

He stated this while responding to a recent comment made against him by Akpabio.

Naija News recalls that Akpabio had recently claimed that Peter Obi did not win the presidential election in Lagos and Ebonyi States, insisting the election was rigged in those places.

He said, “INEC must explain to us how you [Tinubu] would lose the election in Lagos during the presidential election. And Lagos was your base. In fact, one of the other explanations INEC will make to you is how you’ll win all the federal houses in Ebonyi States and we won the three Senate seats in Ebonyi State and they said you didn’t get 25 percent.”

Reacting to the allegation during an appearance on Parallel Fact, Obi stated that he does not deal with uncommon people.

He noted that Akpabio is an uncommon person, and when uncommon people speak, common people like him keep quiet.

Obi said, “The Senate President is an uncommon person, everything about him is uncommon. I don’t deal with uncommon people.

“I deal with common people…when uncommon people talk, common people keep quiet.

Story continues below advertisement



“I won the election not just in Lagos and Ebonyi, I won the elections in Nigeria. If not for Nigeria being an uncommon place we all know what happened.”