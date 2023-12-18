‘How Tinubu’s Gesture Made 27 Rivers State Lawmakers Defect From PDP To APC’

A factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, has disclosed how the gesture of President Bola Tinubu influenced the decision of 27 lawmakers from the state to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Amaewhule, they dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of the problems in Rivers State and how President Tinubu handled them.

The factional Speaker who is believed to be loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, explained that some PDP leaders met with Tinubu in Abuja and explained some of the challenges they were experiencing to him and the President showed them love even though they do not belong to his political party.

According to him, many of the challenges presented to Tinubu during the meeting including works on the East-West Road are already receiving attention.

Amaewhule made the disclosure during the APC, Rivers State dedication service, and stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

He said “You know some time ago, leaders of the PDP from the state visited Mr President in Abuja. We begged Mr President. The former President could not attend to the problems of the state.

“So our leaders begged Mr. President, we have a problem, look at the East-West Road leading to Ogoni land.

“This is a President that is not in our party. Unlike the previous President, he (Tinubu) gave us his words and said “Go back home irrespective of your party, I am a detribalized Nigerian.’

“The President told us he will do the East-West Road.Today work is ongoing and in no distance time, that project will be completed.

“Access to the refinery and all the companies along the stretch of the road will be complete. This is the President that says a thing and he does it.”

Amaewhule added that President Tinubu has given appointments to several people from Rivers State even though they do not belong to the APC which is further proof that the President is detribalized.

The factional Speaker submitted that it is based on the developments that they have decided to work with the President and APC.

In his words, “Do you know what the President is doing since he became President he has given appointments to Rivers people irrespective of parties? Mr President, for the first time, gave a strategic appointment to somebody that is not from his party as FCT Minister.

“He also appointed Chief Boma Iyaye, Executive Director Finance and Administration of NDDC and many other appointments he had given to Rivers sons, including the presidential spokesman.

“All the people he appointed are not APC members the President shows that he is detribalised.

“So we have taken a position to be in the APC to work with Mr President. Mr President has appointed many people from Rivers State. All we need to do is to support and pray for them so that good things can come to Rivers State.”