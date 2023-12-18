‘Fubara Is Governor Allow Him Function’ – APC Ex-Chair, Beke Tells Wike

The former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Emeka Beke, has asked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to allow the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to perform his duties.

According to Beke, investors are leaving the state daily due to the ongoing crisis.

The former APC Chairman, in an interview on Arise TV, warned Wike against destroying the APC as he did with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “Fubara has been elected as Governor of Rivers State, Wike should allow Fubara carry out the mandate given to him by Rivers people.

“The state lawmakers who said they joined the party, there is a process for them; if you want to join a party, you start from your unit. Are we in anarchy where people will not follow a process?

“If they don’t want to do governance, they should stop and not be deceiving people. You go to your unit, ward, then state. You can’t just stand up and say you are decamping from PDP to APC.

“Sim Fubara is governor of Rivers State, and they should allow him to govern, let there be peace. During the last eight years of Wike, there was too many crises in the state. Is it what we are going to go back to in another eight years?

“Fubara is governor, so they should allow him to function. It’s not about party but governance, investors are leaving the state daily because of one crisis or the other.

“He should face his assignment in Abuja and allow Rivers to have peace, he has destroyed PDP he want to destroy APC?”