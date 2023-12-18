Ex-President Buhari Celebrates Birthday In Daura (Photos)

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, celebrated his 81st birthday anniversary with family, friends and well-wishers.

Naija News reports that the former Nigerian leader celebrated his birthday at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

Some of the dignitaries in Daura include the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, among others.

Speaking at the event, the former president said he was deeply touched by the outpouring of well wishes and prayers online and offline on his 81st birthday.

Buhari added that he is thankful to everyone, especially those who found time to visit him in Daura for his birthday celebration.

See some of the photos below.

