Rivers State Crisis: Come Back To Your Godson – LP’s Itubo Begs Wike

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Beatrice Itubo has called for a quick resolution to the political crisis rocking the south-south state.

Itubo who spoke on Sunday during an interview with Channels TV, urged the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to mend fences with his estranged godson, Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the sake of the people of the state.

According to her, it is the people of Rivers State that will suffer if both men allow the disagreement between them to linger and fester.

“I’m using this medium to call on the FCT minister to come back to his godson (Fubara) so that they can be able to mend their fences and move forward,” Itubo said.

Speaking further, the LP candidate revealed why she withdrew her petition against Fubara’s victory at the Supreme Court.

She explained that she took the step to demonstrate her interest in the peace of the state and her belief in what Fubara can do as the Governor of Rivers State.

According to her, she took the decision “because of the volatile nature, the tensed nature in Rivers State”.

“You can’t say you want peace and you are still in court,” she said, adding that “Sir Fubara is a democrat and pro-workers and that is why I am doing this.”

Naija News reports the political crisis in Rivers State has resulted in the defection of about 25 members of the State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) while the state government also demolished the State House of Assembly with claims that it has to be renovated.

Amidst the drama, several commissioners have also resigned from the cabinet of Governor Fubara while efforts to reconcile Wike and the Governor have so far proved abortive.