Fubara: ‘Don’t Pull The Ladder You Use In Climbing’ – Wike Warns

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned politicians against pulling down a ladder they used to get to exalted positions amidst his political dispute with his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija New reports that Wike stated this on Saturday at his residence in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, while addressing the traditional ruler of Ogbaland, who had come to felicitate with him on his birthday.

He said, “Don’t pull the ladder that you use in climbing. When you are coming down, the ladder may not be there.

“And leave the ladder too so that other people can also climb the ladder.”

The chiefs and other members of the traditional institution from Ogbaland in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state were led by the traditional ruler, Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi III, who sued for peace in the political crisis rocking the state.

In his response, the former governor assured the monarch that he would listen to his advice and accept a peaceful resolution.

Speaking further, the minister debunked claims that the political imbroglio is an ethnic war, insisting that there is no such consideration.

He added, “We didn’t vote based on ethnicity…but for the unity of Rivers. We shall never be part of violence but will always support peace.

“There are rules within the political group you emerge.

“You cannot say that because an Oba has emerged, and then an Oba will not follow the rules of the traditional institution. No; an Oba will always obey the rules. So also in politics, there are things you must not do, and there are things you must do.”