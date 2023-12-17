Fire Razes TCN Substation In Lagos

The Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) power substation in Maryland, Lagos State, was on Saturday night gutted by fire.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement released by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed that the fire had been put out.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, no life was lost in the fire incident.

The statement read, “The fire that erupted at the Transmission Company of Nigeria power sub-station at Maryland Junction, Maryland, at about 20:06 hours has been put out by the gallantry crew of the Ilupeju Fire Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

Story continues below advertisement



“No casualties were recorded as an investigation into the cause of the fire and the enumeration of valuables affected is ongoing.”