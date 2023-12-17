Demolition: Respect Owners Of Land, Cooperate With Sanwo-Olu – Oba Of Lagos Tells Igbos

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has urged the Igbos to cooperate with the state government and show respect to the “owners of the land.”

Akiolu dismissed the notion that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would intentionally demolish their properties, emphasizing that cooperation is essential.

These remarks were made on Saturday during a meeting with the President-General of Ohanaeze, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, at his palace.

Some Igbo residents in Lagos had expressed concern about the demolition of their properties and shops by the state government, accusing the Sanwo-Olu administration of ethnic profiling through these actions.

However, Akiolu said: “We know Igbos are very hard working, but you have to respect the land owners. We have identified the problem in Nigeria, and what we want is a solution.

“I am appealing to you in the name of God. The governor cannot deliberately destroy your property. Just play according to the rules of the game.

“To the Igbo, anybody who wishes the best for Lagos is a Lagosian.

Story continues below advertisement



“I assure Ndigbo that nobody will maliciously mistreat you. All of you should cooperate with the Lagos government to move the state forward.“