Tinubu Has Done What Others Could Not Do, He Is The Bravest Nigerian President – Oluwo Of Iwo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdur-Rosheed Akanbi has urged President Bola Tinubu to speed up efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians by providing good governance at its best.

The monarch made the call at the 32nd Iwo Day Anniversary held at the Oluwo township stadium on Saturday.

Oluwo pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu and give him a chance to turn the country around.

He described Tinubu as the bravest president Nigeria has ever had, maintaining that what the current administration is doing is for the betterment of Nigerians.

He also called on the 36 governors in Nigeria to complement the effort of the President and ensure that dividends of democracy are delivered at the state grassroots level.

His words, “I’m appealing to the Federal Governments to keep on giving their best and write their names in gold. Though the Federal Government is already doing things to cushion the effect of subsidy, we still want them to do more.

“The current President is the bravest we’ve had in the history of Nigeria. He has taken the bull by the horns and what others were unable to do, he has done it.

“I just want to appeal to our people to be patient with him. Everything the Federal Government is doing will work for the best of Nigerians.

“This is the 32nd Iwo Day celebration and I thank God. Iwo Day is a very special one and our people are very happy. The energy in the town is positive.

“My town is moving. During my reign, it’s from one achievement to another and today is for celebrating unity of purpose among my subject, that is a great achievement in the town.”