Obasanjo’s Daughter, Iyabo Makes Public Appearance Years After Losing Senatorial Election

The eldest daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, made her long-awaited return to the public eye on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Naija News understands that the former lawmaker had been away from the public since she lost an election to return to the National Assembly.

It could be recalled that Obasanjo-Bello represented the Ogun Central Senatorial District in the Senate between 2007 and 2011.

However, her re-election bid in 2011 was unsuccessful, as she lost to Senator Gbenga Obadara, who ran under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) party.

Reports had it that following the defeat, Obasanjo-Bello relocated abroad and took on a lecturing job.

Prior to her time in the Senate, she had served as the Commissioner for Health in Ogun State under former governor Gbenga Daniel from 2003 to 2007.

However, 12 years later, Obasanjo-Bello made a striking appearance on Thursday at a reception organized by distinguished individuals from Egbaland to pay tribute to the former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji-Ishola.

The gathering took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State. Notable attendees included the former governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, and the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola.

Obasanjo-Bello, dressed in a traditional blue bubu gown made from local Adire fabric, entered the hall which was filled with prominent Egba monarchs, politicians, and other distinguished individuals.

According to Daily Trust, there was a large poster at the entrance of the presidential library, welcoming Tunji-Ishola back home.

In a brief chat with journalists, Obasanjo-Bello reportedly described Tunji-Ishola as a rare gift to Ogun State and Nigeria at large.

“He (Tunji-Ishola) just ended being such a wonderful gift to the nation. I hope he will continue to have success. I hope he continues to have active participation in politics and I hope he continues to have positions where he can contribute to the growth of the state and the country,” she said.