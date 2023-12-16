Fuel Price: ‘All You Do Is Give Stupid And Nonsensical Advice To Africans’ – Onuesoke Blasts IMF, World Bank

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Sunny Onuesoke has urged the federal government to ignore the demand by World Bank to stop the subsidy payment on petrol and raise the cost of the product to N750/litre.

The PDP chieftain made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in his office in Warri, Delta State.

He lamented that it was unfortunate that the World Bank and IMF now determines Nigerians fate and how to run the country’s economies.

Onuesoke argued that the institutions has continued to destroy Nigerian economies with their theoretical ideology of a balanced and liberal market which has never recorded any success.

“The World Bank and the IMF have never meant well for any African Countries. It’s this same World Bank, during the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, that kept on hammering that fuel subsidy must be removed when they know there is no concrete substitute (e.g refinery not working) to cushion its effects on the masses.

“IMF on the other does nothing but give stupid and nonsensical advice to policy makers in African Countries on monetary tightening like increasing taxes and devaluation of their currencies -when they already know the effects on the already beaten and battered citizenry,” he recalled

He stated that the fuel increase President Tinubu did on resumption of office is presently hunting Nigeria with high inflation rate coupled with hunger.

The PDP Chieftain who said World Bank and IMF were set up by the slave masters to impoverish African countries and keep them on their leash forever, cautioned them to steer clear of Nigerian economic policies and allow the country to implement its own policies that will be of benefit to its citizens.