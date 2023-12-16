Former APC Chairman, Adamu Announces Retirement From Politics

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has announced his retirement from politics.

Adamu stated that he is beginning to develop an allergy to political activities.

The ex-APC Chairman disclosed this at the launch of a book titled ‘Progressive Governance, Showcasing The Achievements of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State 2019 – 2023’, written by Abdullahi Tanimu.

Adamu, who is the first civilian governor of the state, and served between 1999 and 2007, while speaking on the 230-page book, appreciated the author for his efforts in detailing the achievements of the governor.

He said the governor had consolidated the achievements of his predecessors and improved on them while admonishing all the stakeholders and the residents of the state to continue to pray for the governor and his cabinet members to enable them to take the state to greater heights.

Adamu, who launched 20 copies of the book for N1m, stated, “I am not only a retiree but I am out of politics. I’m beginning to develop little allergies to political activities now and political speeches. So, forgive me, I will not make any political statement beyond asking for more support for the governor of the state.

“He needs all your prayers and goodwill to be able to succeed.”

The lawmaker representing Nasarawa West senatorial district, Aliyu Wadada, in his statement, commended the governor for attracting investors like Dangote, Flour Mills, and Asma Rice, among other companies, to the state.

He said if all the companies that the governor attracted began operation fully, they would offer employment to thousands of people and boost the revenue of the state.

He said the governor had constructed classrooms and renovated many schools, built modern markets, roads, and bus terminals among others.

Wadada, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, added that there was no sector that had not received the governor’s attention. He urged the residents of the state to support the governor to succeed, irrespective of their religion, tribal or political affiliations.

He also applauded the author of the book for taking the pain to document the achievements of the governor as he expressed optimism that it would be useful for researchers and students.

Also, the member representing Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency and member of the APC, Jeremiah Umaru, lauded the author of the book for revealing the developmental strides of the governor.

He added that the book would help to enlighten the people to know what was being done in other places beyond their communities.

Umaru appreciated the governor for his projects, including the construction of Farin Ruwa Road in Wamba Local Government Area.

The governor who lauded the author for recognising his efforts toward developing the state revealed that the government had concluded plans to construct a 15km Road in each of the 13 LGAs.

He added that the government had paid the counterpart funding for 2023 to the Universal Basic Education Commission and that over 140 schools would soon be constructed under the arrangement.

He promised to deliver more projects and ensure that workers were trained and retrained for optimal performance.

The author said he was motivated to write the book because of the leadership style of the governor, who he said, believes in inclusivity.

The author, who is physically challenged, said the governor had done a lot and that he went around the state and took pictures as well as interacted with communities where the projects were cited.

The book, which has 23 chapters, was reviewed by Prof George Genyi of the Political Science Department at the Federal University of Lafia.