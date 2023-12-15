Tinubu Vows To Transform Nigeria Into Import-Export Hub

President Bola Tinubu has announced his administration’s intentions to transform Nigeria into a hub for both export and import activities.

The president emphasized the necessity of integrating intricate data to analyze patterns in transactions and interactions within international trade.

During the 2023 Comptroller-General of Customs Annual Conference at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, President Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, revealed plans to address historical inadequacies in policymaking caused by a lack of comprehensive data in Nigeria.

Stressing the significance of data as the guiding light in the modern world, President Tinubu argued that Nigeria could no longer afford to operate without a clear understanding of evolving global landscapes.

He expressed concern over the absence of comprehensive data, labelling it a “technological affliction” that has impeded Nigeria’s growth trajectory and affected the entire African continent, hindering the ability to make informed governance decisions.

The President’s grand vision, as articulated by Vice President Kashim Shettima, is to leverage data to make well-informed and sound government decisions.

In a statement conveyed by his spokesperson, Stanley Nwocha, Vice President Kashim Shettima lauded Tinubu as an “accounting virtuoso” possessing an unparalleled comprehension of data and its pivotal role in steering the country’s affairs.

Shettima attributed the strategic appointment of tech-savvy Nigerians to key government positions to President Tinubu’s profound understanding of data as the invaluable gold of the 21st century. This decision, according to Shettima, reflects the President’s commitment to ensuring strategic planning in governance.

He stated: “Even before we were given this mandate, we knew that every facet of our lives is woven with data. We must not only commit to deploying data to make decisions within the government but also address the historical inadequacies of Nigerian policymaking, often impeded by a lack of comprehensive data. Our current governance landscape demands a transformative intervention, and the solution is what has brought us together today.

“Our ambition extends beyond accumulation; it extends to transformation. We aspire to position Nigeria as the preferred destination for all stakeholders involved in export and import activities overseen by the Customs.

“There’s no doubt that the chiming of this clock of modernity is inviting us to take action. It’s inviting us to adopt evidence-based processes and innovative strategies to align policies with the objectives of this administration, to streamline decision-making, and to resolve conflict arising from misinformation and inconsistent policies within the government.”

Observing that the benefits of comprehensive data go beyond determining revenue generation, he said, “Data provides the sharpest lens for us to connect the dots, even in establishing the security of our borders. We can easily determine the traffic of people and goods around a specific border and share indisputable information with other nations with just a punch on our computers.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I assure you that we remain resolute in our belief that Nigeria is unequivocally on track not only to accumulate terabytes of factual surveys but also to establish a robust public service system that upholds data integrity at its core.”

The President commended the Nigerian Customs Service for its efforts in gathering substantial data to shape a public service system centred on data integrity. Emphasizing the need for training and capacity-building of Customs officers, he envisioned them standing alongside the world’s best minds in data management.

As he inaugurated the conference, the President expressed optimism that discussions would pave the way for a transformative era in the Nigeria Customs Service. Customs Comptroller-General BA Adeniyi shared this optimism, anticipating that this year’s conference theme would establish standards for the Customs to enhance global service delivery.

The Director General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), Kunio Mikuriya, extended praise to the Nigerian Customs in his goodwill message for elevating global service delivery in maritime services.